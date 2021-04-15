Your Friday Briefing – The New York Times

U.S. imposes stiff sanctions on Russia

The new measures announced by the Biden administration are aimed at choking off lending to the Russian government as part of a broad effort to give more teeth to financial sanctions — which in the past have failed to deter Russian activity.

The U.S. administration formally blamed the SVR, one of Russia’s intelligence agencies, for sophisticated hacks on government agencies and corporations.

Details: Thirty-two entities and individuals were placed on the U.S. sanctions list for disinformation efforts and for carrying out the Russian government’s interference in the 2020 presidential election. Ten Russian diplomats were expelled from the Russian Embassy in Washington. The U.S. along with European partners also imposed sanctions on eight people and entities associated with Russia’s occupation in Crimea.

Russian response: The Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman said a response would be “inevitable” but did not immediately disclose what it would entail.