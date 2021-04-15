Younger Cast Answers Burning Questions For Final Season

On March 15, 2015, I was on spring break during my sophomore year of college when I happened to come across this program called Younger created by the iconic Darren Star*. Needless to say, ya girl tuned in, and stayed tuned in.
Over seven years later, the seventh and final season is coming to a close, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t emotional!
So, to celebrate the final season of this fabulous series, we sat down with the cast — Sutton Foster, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, Debi Mazar, and Peter Hermann — to have them answer your burning questions:
Like how Molly’s first impression of Nico was that they were ~too cool for school~ and now they’re actually the best of friends:
And Peter revealed that one of his favorite guest stars was Kristin Chenoweth:
And, overall, Debi was excited that the writers finally gave her scenes that didn’t take place in the kitchen of her loft:
All in all, I’m gonna be sad to see this cast go, but I’m happy for all the episodes they gave us!
Be sure to catch the final season of Younger, streaming weekly on Paramount+.
