Younger Cast Answers Burning Questions For Final Season

On March 15, 2015, I was on spring break during my sophomore year of college when I happened to come across this program called Younger created by the iconic Darren Star*. Needless to say, ya girl tuned in, and stayed tuned in.



*In case you missed it, Darren Star is the creator of Emily in Paris, Beverly Hills, 90210, and, of course, Sex and The City.