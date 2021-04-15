You can make money playing in virtual worlds: Gabby Dizon By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Altitude Games CEO Gabby Dizon thinks the science fiction-inspired virtual reality Metaverse is being created all around us at increasing speed. “The Metaverse means different online worlds that are interconnected upon some form of shared economy. Usually, this economy is based on a blockchain,” explains Dizon, who also heads Yield Guild Games.

While he thinks we’re still “in the very, very early stages” of building it, blockchain-based games like Axie Infinity and The Sandbox are already developing robust in-game economies. Dizon believes it will snowball from here, as ever-increasing automation is making it increasingly hard for people to find jobs and a place in society.

