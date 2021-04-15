You can already invest in hundreds of ETFs with exposure to Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

You can already invest in hundreds of ETFs with exposure to Bitcoin
Numerous U.S.-traded exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are loading up on shares in the world’s top crypto firms.
According to ETF.com, hundreds of funds have invested in publicly-listed companies that are holding BTC on their balance sheets. As of this writing 88 ETFs hold MicroStrategy shares, while 144 ETFs hold Square, and 222 ETFs hold Tesla (NASDAQ:). Sixteen ETFs have direct exposure to mining stocks.
