Yields tumble to one-month lows despite upbeat data

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields dived to

one-month lows on Thursday as a possible safe-haven bid related

to increased U.S.-Russia tensions, along with Japanese buying

and technical factors, helped overshadow better-than-expected

economic data.

The benchmark 10-year yield, fell to a one-month

low of 1.528% and posted its biggest one-day drop on a

percentage basis since Nov. 12, despite strong retail sales and

jobless claims data that pointed to an economy revved up by the

COVID-19 vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus.

The 10-year rate was last down 8.5 basis points at 1.5513%.

Yields in the belly and long end of the curve also fell to their

lowest levels in about a month.

Some analysts pointed to growing international risks as a

contributor to the rally after the U.S. government on Thursday

imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia as punishment for

alleged misdeeds, including interfering in the 2020 U.S.

election and as tensions between Russia and Ukraine increased.

“Treasury yields are falling due (to) geo-political

risks coming from the escalation of Russia/Ukraine conflict,

Japanese rumored long-end buying, lack of volume being traded,

and yields falling once again in European core markets,” Tom di