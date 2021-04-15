Yields tumble to one-month lows despite upbeat data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields dived to

one-month lows on Thursday as a possible safe-haven bid related

to increased U.S.-Russia tensions, along with Japanese buying

and technical factors, helped overshadow better-than-expected

economic data.

The benchmark 10-year yield, fell to a one-month

low of 1.528% and posted its biggest one-day drop on a

percentage basis since Nov. 12, despite strong retail sales and

jobless claims data that pointed to an economy revved up by the

COVID-19 vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus.

The 10-year rate was last down 8.5 basis points at 1.5513%.

Yields in the belly and long end of the curve also fell to their

lowest levels in about a month.

Some analysts pointed to growing international risks as a

contributor to the rally after the U.S. government on Thursday

imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia as punishment for

alleged misdeeds, including interfering in the 2020 U.S.

election and as tensions between Russia and Ukraine increased.

“Treasury yields are falling due (to) geo-political

risks coming from the escalation of Russia/Ukraine conflict,

Japanese rumored long-end buying, lack of volume being traded,

and yields falling once again in European core markets,” Tom di

Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings, said in an

email.

However, he questioned if the drop was sustainable “now that

(10-year) yields broke through 1.6% support level as this move

has happened on a day where economic data was stronger than

expected.”

Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New

York, said he was a bit skeptical about a safe-haven bid given

Wall Street’s move higher on Thursday. Instead, some investors

backing out of their short positions in Treasuries could be a

factor in the yield drop, he added.

“There were probably a lot of participants who got short in

the run-up to 1.75% 10-year yields, anticipating the next leg of

the move would be up toward that 2% level, but the fact that

we’ve seen some buying interest emerge since then has probably

added to this rally we’re seeing today,” he said.

Jeffery also said the Treasury market may have been

expecting Thursday’s economic data to be even better than it

was.

Retail sales increased 9.8% last month, the biggest gain in

10 months, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Data for

February was revised higher to show sales dropping 2.7% instead

of 3.0% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had

forecast retail sales increasing 5.9% in March.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a

seasonally adjusted 576,000 for the week ended April 10,

compared with 769,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by

Reuters had forecast 700,000 applications in the latest week.

The Treasury Department announced it will auction $24

billion of 20-year bonds and $18 billion of

five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

next week. The market breathed a sigh of relief this week after

the successful auctions of $120 billion of bonds and notes.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less

than a basis point lower at 0.159%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the

gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes

was last 7.70 basis points flatter at 139.23 basis

points.

In the overnight repo market, the rate rose to 0.03%

in afternoon trading, from 0% late on Wednesday. The

rate has gone negative a few times in February and March due to

excess cash in the financial system.

Analysts said the $271 billion of gross Treasury bill and

coupon settlements combined with a regular corporate tax date

increased demand for short-term cash in the repo market on

Thursday and pushed rates higher.

April 15 Thursday 4:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.015 0.0152 -0.005

Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000

Two-year note 99-239/256 0.159 -0.004

Three-year note 100-32/256 0.3331 -0.026

Five-year note 99-190/256 0.8031 -0.057

Seven-year note 100-28/256 1.2335 -0.076

10-year note 96-32/256 1.5513 -0.085

20-year bond 95-200/256 2.137 -0.086

30-year bond 92-68/256 2.2314 -0.093

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.50 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.25

spread

(By Karen Pierog; addition reporting by Gertrude

Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by

Alexandra Hudson and Dan Grebler)

