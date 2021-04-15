Woman Claiming to Be Prince Harry’s Fiancee Calls for His Arrest for Not Marrying Her

WENN

Palwinder Kaur, an Indian lawyer, alleges that the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s husband has contacted her on social media, telling her that he wanted to marry her.

A woman claiming to be Prince Harry’s fiancee has sought a legal action against him. Palwinder Kaur, who believed that she was engaged to the husband of Meghan Markle, reportedly called for his arrest for breaking an alleged promise to marry her.

The Indian lawyer, as per Independent report, claimed that the Duke of Sussex has contacted her on social media, telling her that he wanted to make her his wife. Upon learning he did not fulfill his promise, she filed a plea in Haryana High Court, asking the court to instruct the United Kingdom Police Cell to arrest him so they can tie the knot “without any further delay.”

Palwinder additionally claimed that she sent a message to Prince Charles to inform him about her engagement to his 36-year-old son. The woman later got her plea dismissed by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, who described her story as “nothing but just a daydreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry.”

The court also noted that the woman’s “Prince Harry” was someone operating out of an internet cafe of a village in the northern Punjab state. The individual was said to have likely been “looking for green pastures for himself.”

Prince Harry himself has been married to Meghan since May 2018. The couple, who shares one-year-old son Archie, is currently expecting their second child together. They announced their pregnancy on Valentines’ Day, February 14 via Instagram.

Later in March, it was reported that Prince Harry and Megan are planning a home birth for their soon-to-be-born daughter. “Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans,” an insider first revealed at that time.

“In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely,” the insider went on. “But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.”