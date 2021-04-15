Will XPeng Keep Losing in 2021? By StockNews



Will XPeng Keep Losing in 2021?



Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng (XPEV) is the world’s first company to launch LIDAR-equipped EVs. However, the company’s shares have been on a downtrend since the beginning of the year due to exogenous factors. So, can the company’s latest product launch drive a trend reversal for the stock’s price? Read more to find out.Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng Inc. (XPEV) is known for its mid-to-high end SUVs. The company is considered a strong competitor to Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:) and is one of the major players in the world’s largest EV market.

Shares of XPEV have gained 55% over the past year and 49.2% in the last six months. The company made history by unveiling the world’s first automotive-grade LIDAR-equipped EV yesterday. LIDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging. It is a method for determining ranges by targeting an object with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver.

However, several concerns around the EV industry’s near-term prospects have led to a 23.2% decline in XPEV’s the stock so far this year. Despite the company’s recent product launch, its low profit margin and negative cash flows make its shares’ recovery prospects uncertain.

