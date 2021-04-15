White House says infrastructure package could be passed in smaller pieces By Reuters



© Reuters. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package could be passed by Congress in smaller pieces, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, citing agreement on a number of components of the president’s proposal.

“We’re … quite open to what path this takes,” Psaki told reporters. “We’re not going to predetermine whether it all has to happen in one big package. There are different components that could move forward, certainly, on their own.”

Psaki said Biden’s goal remained to see progress on the proposals by the Memorial Day holiday at the end of May, and would like to see the package passed by Congress this summer.