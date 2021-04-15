Home Business What’s driving the rally? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Balancer (BAL) price soars to new all-time high: What’s driving the rally?

BAL, the native cryptocurrency of Balancer — a popular automated market maker (AMM) utilized by many decentralized finance (DeFi) users to trade cryptocurrencies — surged to new record highs above $70 on April 15.

BAL/USDT 1-day price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

There are two key reasons behind the uptrend of BAL, namely the buzz around the Coinbase public listing and the resurgence of DeFi blue chips.

Coinbase employee survey. Source: Adam Cochran
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. BAL price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro