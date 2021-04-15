WallStreetBets Now Allows BTC, ETH, and DOGE Discussions By CoinQuora



WallStreetBets Now Allows BTC, ETH, and DOGE Discussions



The group is popular for helping Gamestock stock rise earlier this year.

For now, the group will limit crypto discussions

Reddit group, WallStreetBets (WSB), now allows BTC, ETH, and DOGE discussions. It seems the famous trading community is finally warming up to crypto.

Based on a report, WSB will limit the crypto discussion to only BTC, ETH, and DOGE and not to other digital assets.

Notably, the group’s crypto discussion decision represents a move forward for the subreddit forum. To reach the decision, moderators had to overcome their fear that crypto is not in line with the group’s main focus. Notably, WallStreetBets’ (WSB) main mission is to discuss publicly traded stocks.

One WSB moderator “bawse1” said,

I don’t see the point in delaying the inevitable anymore as crypto is here to stay. After much deliberation, we’ve decided to allow for discussion about only BTC, ETH, and DOGE [sic].

Of note, WSB first gained mainstream popularity after successfully defending Gamestop stock against unfair attacks by venture capitalists. In fact, the strategy was so monumental that it shook the entire stock market. Retail trading app Robinhood had to temporarily suspend withdrawals leading to a US Congress probe.

Thus, considering the disruptive nature of the subreddit it comes as no surprise that the group would warm up to crypto. Dogecoin in particular seems to be a popular crypto in the group. Also, DOGE has already benefited from being a meme crypto with support from several celebrities.

However, WSB will limit the crypto talk to a single thread to avoid crypto spam.

