Wall Street Opens at Record Highs After Twin Boost From Economy; Dow up 220 Pts By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened at new record highs on Thursday, fueled by stronger-than-expected retail sales and jobless claims numbers.

Initial jobless claims fell to their lowest since the pandemic began, in a sign that the pace of layoffs, which remained disconcertingly high through the first quarter of this year, is finally beginning to slow down. Retail sales for March, meanwhile, surged nearly 10%, well above expectations, leaving spending on almost all categories of goods above where it was before the world first heard of Covid-19.

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the had risen to a new record high of 33,951 points, up 220 points on the day, or 0.7%. The was likewise at a new record high, with a gain of 0.7%. The was up 1.1%.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, noted that “a correction in retail sales after April seems likely,” as spending patterns switch back increasingly to their pre-Covid status, “but attention then will switch to spending on non-retail services, which will rocket as the economy reopens fully.”