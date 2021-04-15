Van driver hit and killed by own vehicle when truck crashed into it in Smithfield

A truck driver is facing charges over a deadly crash involving a van and another car in Sydney’s west.

Last night emergency services were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Cumberland Highway and Sturt Street in Smithfield about 8.30pm.

Police have been told the driver of the van was standing in front of his vehicle which was broken down by the side of the road.

A truck then struck the van, which then hit its driver who sustained critical injuries.

The 32-year-old man died at the scene.

A passenger inside the van, a 19-year-old man, was treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck also allegedly hit another car during the crash, but the male driver of the car and his two passengers were uninjured.

The 42-year-old truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing and in the early hours of this morning he was arrested at Granville Police Station.

The truck driver was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.