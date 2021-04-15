UnitedHealth Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



UnitedHealth Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – UnitedHealth (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

UnitedHealth announced earnings per share of $5.31 on revenue of $70.20B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $69.03B.

UnitedHealth shares are up 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.28% from its 52 week high of $380.50 set on March 29. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 9.81% from the start of the year.

UnitedHealth follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

UnitedHealth’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

Wells Fargo&Co had beat expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $18.06B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.6938 on revenue of $17.49B.

