Ukrainian politician losses $25 million worth of Bitcoin after deleting private key By BTC Peers



Ukrainian politician losses $25 million worth of Bitcoin after deleting private key



A member of the Ukrainian parliament Davyd Arakhmia is probably counting his losses after deleting an encrypted file containing his private key from his hard drive.

In a recently shared interview, the politician disclosed that he lost approximately 400 because he was unable to access his crypto wallet. At current market prices, that’s about $25 million.

Before his political days, Arakhmia was an entrepreneur. During Bitcoin’s early days his company began accepting payments in the digital asset. Sadly, he probably forgot about it and erased the encrypted file containing the private key to his wallet. According to him, he needed to free up some hard disk space and deleted the encrypted file along with some other movies.

He could have been $25 million richer today if he still had access to his wallet.

Arakhmia is not the only one counting his losses. Earlier this year, BTC PEERS reported that Stefan Thomas, a German-born programmer lost the private key to a wallet containing over 7,000 Bitcoin. But unlike Arakhamia’s relatively lost cause, Thomas still had two more attempts at accessing his wallet before it gets encrypted.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials are now required by law to declare their cryptocurrency holdings.

