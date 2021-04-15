U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.90% By Investing.com

Home Business U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up...

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.90% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 1.11%, and the index climbed 1.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:), which rose 3.76% or 14.14 points to trade at 389.77 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 2.21% or 5.04 points to end at 233.06 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 2.16% or 5.38 points to 255.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.40% or 0.76 points to trade at 53.71 at the close. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) declined 0.85% or 1.60 points to end at 185.86 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 0.82% or 0.86 points to 103.41.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.69% to 83.02, Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was up 5.66% to settle at 9.14 and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 5.61% to close at 645.37.

The worst performers were Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:) which was down 4.12% to 57.23 in late trade, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:) which lost 3.81% to settle at 39.69 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 3.29% to 28.25 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 32.75% to 2.2700, Wilhelmina (NASDAQ:) which was up 26.20% to settle at 10.50 and Kaspien Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 16.73% to close at 26.300.

The worst performers were KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.87% to 10.43 in late trade, Greenbox Pos (NASDAQ:) which lost 26.12% to settle at 10.1000 and Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.69% to 6.570 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1890 to 1169 and 89 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1673 fell and 1521 advanced, while 93 ended unchanged.

Shares in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 5.61% or 34.29 to 645.37. Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.76% or 14.14 to 389.77. Shares in Wilhelmina (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 26.20% or 2.18 to 10.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.47% to 16.57 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.61% or 28.00 to $1764.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.33% or 0.21 to hit $63.36 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.39% or 0.26 to trade at $66.84 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.07% to 1.1970, while USD/JPY fell 0.18% to 108.72.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 91.648.

