U.S. Retail Sales Skyrocketed in March as Stimulus Checks Landed By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. shoppers wasted no time in spending their stimulus checks in March, embarking on their biggest spending spree in nearly a year.

rose 9.8% according to data released on Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, well ahead of the 5.9% rise expected and the biggest monthly increase since May last year.

There was more encouraging news from the labor market front too, as fell much further than expected last week to only 576,000, their lowest level since the pandemic began. Analysts had expected a figure of 700,000 ahead of time.