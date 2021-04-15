U.S. Imposes Stiff New Sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday announced tough new sanctions on Russia in response to the Kremlin’s interference in American elections and its sprawling hacking operation that breached vital government agencies and private companies.

The United States government said it sanctioned 32 entities and individuals for disinformation efforts and for carrying out the Russian government’s interference in the 2020 presidential election. The country also joined with European partners to sanction eight people and entities associated with Russia’s occupation in Crimea.

In an executive order, President Biden directed the Treasury to prohibit U.S. financial institutions from participation in the primary market for “ruble or non-ruble denominated bonds” issued after June 14, 2021.

The order also designates six Russian companies for providing support to the cyberactivities of the Russian intelligence service.