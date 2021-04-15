U.S. Bancorp Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



U.S. Bancorp Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – U.S. Bancorp reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

U.S. Bancorp announced earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $5.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9547 on revenue of $5.55B.

U.S. Bancorp shares are up 23.59% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.42% from its 52 week high of $57.82 set on April 14. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 9.81% from the start of the year.

U.S. Bancorp follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

U.S. Bancorp’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.20B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $69.03B.

