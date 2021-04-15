Turkish lira trades flat ahead of cenbank rate decision

Article content

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s lira traded flat against the dollar on Thursday, ahead of the new central bank governor’s first rate decision, where the bank is expected to maintain its policy rate at 19%.

The lira stood at 8.0530 against the dollar at 0647 GMT, near Wednesday’s close of 8.0655. Last month, the lira weakened to near its record lows after President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor, replacing his predecessor in a shock decision. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Toby Chopra)