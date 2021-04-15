TSMC’s first quarter profit up 19%, beats market estimates By Reuters

© Reuters.
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s TSMC posted a 19.4% rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, boosted by demand for high-end chips from people splurging on devices during COVID-19 and from Apple Inc (NASDAQ:)’s new iPhone.
Net profit for January-March at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, was T$139.7 billion ($4.91 billion).
That was more than the T$134.01 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 28.4540 Taiwan dollars)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.