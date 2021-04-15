Triangle Pattern Suggests a Significant Move in SM Energy Company Soon By StockNews



© Reuters. Triangle Pattern Suggests a Significant Move in SM Energy Company Soon



A symmetrical triangle pattern has formed in the chart of SM Energy Company (NYSE:). When this pattern is broken, a strong move is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.A symmetrical triangle pattern has emerged in the chart of SM Energy Company (SM). When this pattern is broken, a strong move is expected.

SM is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of and condensate, , and natural gas liquids.

The company relies on its fleet of geologists, geophysicists, landmen, and engineers to help extract the full potential out of all properties held. The company’s oil and gas investments, diverse portfolio of proved reserves, and drilling opportunities are helping to create long-term value for shareholders.

Continue reading on StockNews