Tom Hiddleston Responds to James Bond Rumors

The ‘Loki’ star addresses the internet chatters suggesting he is being eyed to replace Daniel Craig as the new 007 spy agent in the next James Bond Installment after ‘No Time to Die’.

Tom Hiddleston has started taking rumours he’s set to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond very seriously.

The star is one of the fan favourites to take on the role, alongside “Bridgerton” star Rege-Jean Page and Idris Elba, and he’s beginning to realise that whatever he says is being held up as a clue about his casting.

Speaking to British movie magazine Empire, Tom said, “What can I say that you don’t already know? It’s interesting in itself that I’ve suddenly become very aware of what I’m saying, is it not? Because there’s something about what I’m saying that becomes the story… for the world outside.”

“Whatever I say, I’ve found, generated more questions.”

Craig’s final outing as Bond, “No Time to Die“, had been due to premiere in April 2020 but was put on hold several times amid the pandemic. It’s currently slated to hit theatres on 30 September, 2021.

Rege-Jean Page previously said he was flattered by the 007 rumors. “I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here,” he said. “Like if you’re a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown, that people regard well, then people start saying the ‘B’ word (Bond). It’s like a merit badge, you get the ‘B’ word merit badge.”

“But I don’t think it’s much more than that. I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it’s a badge.”

Idris Elba also responded in kind, “Isn’t 007 supposed to handsome? Glad you think I’ve got a shot!”