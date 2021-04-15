The First Abstronaut Places the Very First NFT on the Moon By CoinQuora



The First Abstronaut Places the Very First NFT on the Moon



The First Abstronaut will place the very first NFT on the moon.

In partnership with NASA, two distinct images will be sent in a capsule.

The digital artist also owns the ‘First Pepe Moon’ NFT.

The First Abstronaut is the far-farmed digital artist who will place the very first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on the moon.

Based on a report, the digital artist records groundbreaking feats for sharing the artworks with individuals worldwide.

Moreover, the digital artist is in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NASA will put two distinct images in a capsule and send it to the moon in July. Even more, the digital artist explained that both the images and its certifications will be placed on the moon.

The First Abstronaut added,

Was given a unique opportunity to put anything on a hard drive that will be taken to the moon by NASA.

Also, the digital artist owns ‘First Pepe Moon’ NFT, the ‘rarest of all rare Pepe art’. This piece breaks meme records. Its mere presence redefines what it means to be a digital artist in 2021.

Notably, the NFTs placed in a lunar capsule will have the real name of the artist for verification purposes. Furthermore, the digital artist mentions that he is open to negotiations and partnerships. However, he confirms that the auction price for his artwork starts at 10 ETH per NFT.

Furthermore, the Rare Moon NFTs has a starting auction price of 20 ETH, currently on the OpenSea marketplace. There are no bids yet.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

