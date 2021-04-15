Tezos-native NFT platform H=N gains steam, launches World Art Day fundraiser By Cointelegraph

Tezos-native NFT platform H=N gains steam, launches World Art Day fundraiser
Not all NFT platforms are for newly-rich crypto investors to flaunt their wealth, as one project is proving.
As the calls from artists and activists grow louder to reduce the carbon footprint of NFTs, one indie platform on environmentally-friendly proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos has seen a surge in activity and is currently hosting a World Art Day event to raise money for the open-source licensing organization Creative Commons.
