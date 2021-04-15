Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Taiwan Semiconductor reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Taiwan Semiconductor announced earnings per share of 0.96 on revenue of 12.92B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.9262 on revenue of 12.79B.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares are up 10.82% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.02% from its 52 week high of 142.20 set on February 16. They are outperforming the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

Taiwan Semiconductor follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Taiwan Semiconductor’s report follows an earnings beat by Adobe on March 23, who reported EPS of 3.14 on revenue of 3.91B, compared to forecasts EPS of 2.79 on revenue of 3.75B.

Accenture had beat expectations on March 18 with second quarter EPS of 2.03 on revenue of 12.09B, compared to forecast for EPS of 1.89 on revenue of 11.8B.

