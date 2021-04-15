Switzerland’s largest insurer AXA starts accepting Bitcoin as payment By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Europe’s second-largest insurance firm, AXA, has become Switzerland’s first all-line insurer to offer its customers the option to pay their bills with (BTC), facilitated through a collaboration with the established cryptocurrency broker Bitcoin Suisse.

Bitcoin payments will be accepted for nearly all AXA products, except for life insurance due to regulatory barriers to the latter.