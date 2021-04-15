Swim coach with a calculator spots $5m accounting error in NZ council planning

Independent consultants calculated it would cost $7.7m to operate and maintain Wharenui Swimming Pool and Sports Centre over the next 10 years and used the cost as justification for “decommissioning” the site.

However, members of Wharenui Swim Club asked for a detailed breakdown of the figures and discovered they did not add up – and that the estimated cost was actually closer to $2m.

A community campaign has been launched to overturn the possible closure of Wharenui pool. (Stuff)

The Riccarton pool is widely used by schools, sports clubs and community groups but could close when the new Metro Sports Facility, now known as Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre, opens in 2022.

Wharenui Swim Club president Chris Averill now hopes the council will scrap its proposal to scrap the pool and instead keep it open.

“It means the amount is far more manageable and hopefully the end result will be that the council will let it stay,” he said.

“We have always said the true cost of the capital was between $1.5m and $2m. We just worked through it and they had made a simple mistake on one of the spreadsheets, that’s where the $5.5 million difference came in.”

He said he’s proud of the team who analysed the data and discovered the error.

Swimming sessions at Wharenui pool range from those for babies of six months through to masters swimmers, many of whom are former competitive swimmers. (Stuff)

“We had four guys look at it and the guy who spotted it was one of our swim coaches.

“To me this is quite a big story. How often has this happened where they have put out numbers (that are incorrect) and no one knows?”

In a statement, the council apologised for the mistake and said “staff agree there is a substantial error in our calculations and the estimated cost could be up to $5 million less than what was originally projected”.

David Bailey, the council’s recreation sports services manager, said it will work with Wharenui Swim Club to “refresh this data to ensure we have an accurate figure for the projected costs over the next 10 to 20 years”.

“We’d like to apologise to the community and key stakeholders, particularly those who have taken the time to make a submission on the future use of the pool,” he said.

Wharenui Swim Club – one of the country’s oldest swimming clubs, which was founded in 1911 – has launched a campaign against the proposed closure.

More than 3000 people have backed an online petition urging the council to reconsider its decision.