Suzi Taylor alleged victim speaks at Brisbane court hearing

The man who says he was punched, kicked, tied up and held against his will by reality TV star Suzi Taylor has recounted his experience of the late-night rendezvous.

Today at a restarted Brisbane court session into Ms Taylor and her co-accused 24-year-old Ali Ebrahimi’s string of charges, David Butler alleges he was extorted and held against his will.

Ms Taylor and Mr Ebrahimi are charged with holding Mr Butler hostage, assaulting and demanding money from him.

The man who says he was punched, kicked, tied up and held against his will by reality TV star Suzi Taylor has recounted his experience of the late-night rendezvous. (9News)

The court heard that in October 2019 in Butler met a woman calling herself “Katie” on an escort website, her identity that of Ms Taylor.

They arranged to meet at a New Farm unit for sex, but after drinking and talking for hours, Mr Butler claims things went south.

“We started kissing and touching and then removal of my shirt and her top, and then she said if you want this to continue, you got to pay me some money,” Mr Butler told the court.

Mr Butler said he refused to pay, prompting a man who had been in another room in the apartment to walk in, grab Butler by the throat and tie him up.

The court heard that in October 2019 in Butler met a woman calling herself “Katie” on an escort website, her identity that of Ms Taylor. (Instagram)

Mr Butler then claimed Suzi Taylor and Ali Ebrahimi both kicked him and demanded the money – but told them he was broke.

The pair is then accused of taking Mr Butler’s phone and wallet and trying to transfer 950 dollars through the phone’s banking app.

The attempt not working; its alleged the pair then used a stolen ATM card to withdraw the money and took 250 in cash from Mr Butler’s wallet.