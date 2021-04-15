Stephen Colbert on Dwayne Johnson’s Possible Presidential Run: Being President Is Boring

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon

The ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ host begs the professional-wrestlers-turned-actor not to put presidential run on his to-do list, exclaiming that the work is very tedious and filled with paperwork.

Stephen Colbert is pleading with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to give up on the idea of him running for president. Just two days after the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star shared his thoughts on poll result suggesting him among the next presidential candidates, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” host pointed out that the actor would not enjoy such “boring” job.

“Being a president is boring,” Stephen shouted at the camera during the Tuesday, April 13 episode of his late night talk show. The 56-year-old comedian/producer later suggested that Dwayne won’t fit well with the paperwork job. “It’s all legislation and diplomacy and paperwork. And as we all know, paper beats Rock,” he quipped.

Stressing that nothing is personal, Stephen added, “Look, folks. I love Dwayne ‘Rock’ the Johnson as much as the next middle-aged man who loves ‘Fast Cars Go Zoom.’ ” Unlike many who gave their votes to Dwayne, he pointed out, “For the love of Ludacris, Dwayne! We don’t need another celebrity in the White House!”





The former host of “The Colbert Report” went on to note, “Just ’cause people love something doesn’t mean we should hand it the nuclear codes.” He continued voicing his argument over the matter, “Bottom line, Dwayne, you won’t even like the gig. You’re an action star.”

Dwayne has yet to comment on Stephen’s plea. The “Baywatch” star, however, has teased on the possibility of him taking on the Presidential run. “I do have that goal to unite our country. I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that,” he said during a Sunday, April 11 virtual talk with Willie Geist on “Today“.

Before sharing his hidden wish to unite the country, Dwayne also took to Instagram to share his thought on poll result putting him on the top of most-wanted presidential candidates. “Humbling. I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” he wrote.