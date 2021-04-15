She’s The Man Cast Then Vs. Now

“Remember, inside every girl there’s a boy.”

Fifteen years ago, we were blessed by the iconic ’00s girl power movie that is She’s the Man. Here’s what the cast looks like a decade and a half later:

Amanda Bynes as Viola Hastings and Viola pretending to be Sebastian Hastings:


Channing Tatum as Duke Orsino:

Laura Ramsey as Olivia Lennox:

Laura Ramsey now:


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

James Snyder as Malcolm Festes:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Monique Valentine:

Alexandra Breckenridge now:

Emily Perkins as Eunice Bates:

James Kirk as Sebastian Hastings:

James Kirk now:


Eike Schroter / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Vinnie Jones as Coach Dinklage:

Jonathan Sadowski as Paul Antonio:

Robert Hoffman as Justin Drayton:

Julie Hagerty as Daphne Hastings:

Julie Hagerty now:


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

David Cross as Principal Horatio Gold:

Brandon Jay McLaren as Toby:

TV and Movies

