Sheriff Seeks to Depose R. Kelly From Prison in Affair Lawsuit

Former Mississippi sheriff Kenny Bryant, who is suing the disgraced singer for sleeping with his wife, asks the court for permission to grill the musician from jail.

AceShowbiz –

A sheriff deputy who is suing R. Kelly seeks to grill him from prison. Kenny Bryant, who has filed a lawsuit against the latter for allegedly having an affair with his wife Asia Childress, reportedly has requested to have the “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker deposed in jail.

The former Mississippi sheriff has asked the court for permission to interrogate the 54-year-old star, who is currently serving his sentence in federal prison in Chicago. Radar further noted that he has attempted to depose the musician for more than three years.

However, Bryant’s petition has yet to be granted by the court since Kelly has been charged in several states for crimes relating to sex with minors. He reportedly wants to ask the “Bump n’ Grind” crooner a number of questions about him sleeping with his now-ex-wife when they were still married.

Bryant sued Kelly in 2017. In the legal documents, Bryant claimed that Kelly and Childress began their affair before they wed in July 2012. While his then-wife told him that it was over, Bryant believed that they got back together when she attended the disgraced singer’s concert in October 2012.

“Each time R. Kelly would have a concert in a nearby state, Childress would disappear to unite with her lover,” the lawsuit read. “Time after time, R. Kelly cuckolded Bryant, with blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’ vows.”

Bryant divulged that Childress convinced him to move to Georgia, Atlanta so he could have more career opportunities there. However, he accused her of doing so to make her live closer to Kelly. Bryant mentioned that he quit his job to meet her wish, leading him to “financial ruin.”

Despite his attempt to work on their marriage, Bryant revealed that Childress eventually filed for a divorce from him. It prompted him to take the legal action because he believes the ex-husband of late Aaliyah owes him damages for causing him to emotionally and psychologically suffer.