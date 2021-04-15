Search resumes for missing Brisbane fisherman; Future of international travel for Australians; Third Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may be needed within a year

The CEO of Pfizer says people will likely need a third dose of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated.”
The likely scenario is there be a likely need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months,” Albert Bourla said.
“And from there, there will be an annual vaccination. But all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role.”
