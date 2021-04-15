Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 1.42% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 1.42%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 1.42%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co. (SE:), which rose 4.94% or 4.90 points to trade at 104.00 at the close. Meanwhile, AL-BABTAIN POWER &TELECOM CO (SE:) added 4.37% or 1.45 points to end at 34.65 and National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:) was up 3.71% or 1.30 points to 36.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Arriyadh Development Co. (SE:), which fell 1.46% or 0.34 points to trade at 22.94 at the close. Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) declined 1.24% or 1.40 points to end at 111.60 and Saudi Airlines Catering Company (SE:) was down 0.92% or 0.70 points to 75.50.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 150 to 33 and 22 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.94% or 4.90 to 104.00. Shares in AL-BABTAIN POWER &TELECOM CO (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 4.37% or 1.45 to 34.65. Shares in National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 3.71% or 1.30 to 36.30.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 0.11% or 0.07 to $63.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.15% or 0.10 to hit $66.68 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.60% or 27.85 to trade at $1764.15 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.05% to 4.4940, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 91.558.

