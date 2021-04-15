Sarah Greene Announces She’s Proud Mom to Baby Boy After Secret Pregnancy

Instagram/Emma de Caunes

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Normal People’ actress as she officially becomes a first-time mother after the star gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

“Normal People” actress Sarah Greene welcomed her first child in January (21) after a secret pregnancy.

The Irish star, 36, who played Lorraine Waldron, the mother of Paul Mescal‘s lead character Connell, in the hit drama series, tells iNews “the last year has been life-changing in the best possible way” after giving birth.

“We haven’t seen my family for months,” she said, referring to herself and her “musician partner,” whose identity remains unclear.

“We’ve had lovely bonding time, the three of us getting to know each other, but I can’t wait to show (our son) off a bit now.”

Greene also confirmed she’s set to return to work in June after wrapping filming for her new Channel 4 comedy series “Frank of Ireland” with Domhnall Gleeson and Brian Gleeson late last year.

On juggling her career with being pregnant, the actress recalled, “That last week (of filming) was a bit of a blur – I remember waddling off set at the end of one day and Domhnall going, ”Oh my God, you are SO pregnant….’ ”

“The costume girls did an amazing job of widening all the dresses because I was huge. I was just relieved we got to finish it, to be honest.”

Greene, who previously dated “Poldark” ‘s Aidan Turner, is also known for portraying Helen McCormick in the West End and Broadway productions of “The Cripple of Inishmaan“.