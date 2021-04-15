S.Korea c.bank keeps rates steady as COVID-19 cases rise, sounds more upbeat on growth

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s central bank kept interest rates at record lows on Thursday and said it was too early to discuss a change in the direction of monetary policy, even as it sounded more upbeat on growth and expected inflation to accelerate.

Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the seven-day repurchase rate unchanged at 0.5%, as widely forecast in a Reuters poll, amid concerns that rising coronavirus cases could derail the economic recovery.

The central bank has kept rates at that level since May 2020, after it cut them by 75 basis points last year to help the economy cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the BOK said robust exports and an uptick in consumption will continue to power the economy, it said uncertainties remained and it would continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

“Looking at how the global economy and domestic activities fared in the first quarter… growth of mid-3% is very possible (in 2021),” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at a news conference.

He expects the economy to expand between 3% and 4% this year, compared with a previous forecast for 3% growth in 2021.

“But it’s a concern that the resurgence of the coronavirus has hardly subsided, and that the inoculation rate remains at a 2% range.”