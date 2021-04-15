Russian rouble tumbles as imminent threat of U.S. sanctions resurfaces

Article content

MOSCOW — The Russian rouble was down about 1.3% against the dollar after earlier losing 2% on Thursday, giving up gains made earlier this week as the threat of U.S. sanctions on Moscow reared its head again, with new measures expected imminently.

The United States may announce sanctions on Russia as soon as Thursday for alleged interference in U.S. elections and malicious cyber activity, targeting several individuals and entities, people familiar the matter said on Wednesday.

One source said aggressive new measures targeting Russia’s sovereign debt were expected.

By 0818 GMT, the rouble was 1.3% weaker against the dollar at 76.86, falling well away from the two-week high hit in the previous session and earlier losing more than 2% to 77.55.

It had lost 1.2% to trade at 92.02 versus the euro , earlier clipping a more than five-month low of 92.85.

Russia sovereign dollar bonds sold off as much as 3 cents on Thursday, with the 2047 issue falling to a 12-month low on sanctions fears.

Russia’s 10-year benchmark OFZ yields – a proxy for borrowing costs – hit 7.37% in the secondary market on Thursday, hovering around levels last seen a year ago and also reached in late March on geopolitical risks.