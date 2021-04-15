Ruby Rose Regrets Asking Morgan Freeman to Record Her Voicemail Message

WENN

The former ‘Batwoman’ actress felt bad for begging the ‘Bruce Almighty’ actor to record her cell phone greeting message after discovering he hated doing voicemails.

Actress Ruby Rose regrets begging co-star Morgan Freeman to record her cell phone voicemail message after learning he hates being asked to do just that.

The “Shawshank Redemption” actor is known for his really deep and unique voice, which has won him unusual acting roles like that of God in the films “Bruce Almighty” and “Evan Almighty“.

And when the former “Batwoman” star Ruby worked alongside the legend for new crime thriller “Vanquish“, she decided to take the plunge and ask the Oscar winner if he’d drop his dulcet tones for her phone greeting message.

“You know, you walk on set and you hear, ‘Ruby?’,” she tells pop star Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show, pretending to talk like Morgan. “I’m like, ‘God?’ God just said my name. Where is he?”

“And then he ended up doing my voice mail.”

The Australian was delighted and so were callers, who heard the special greeting when Rose couldn’t answer her phone.

“It was really amazing,” she raves, “until my friend sent me this link (to a report) that Morgan Freeman hates doing people’s voicemails. And I was like, ‘Cool, thanks for sending that.’ Now, forever, I’m going to be wondering if he hated doing that.”

In a 2017 interview with Seth Meyers, Morgan Freeman did say he was tired of people asking him to record their voicemail messages. “It gets exhausting,” the actor said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve said ‘this is so and so, not willing to come to the phone right now.’ ”

While he’s reluctant to do voicemails, he’s more than happy to become the voice of Mark Zuckerberg‘s personal assistant. “He looks like he’s about 22 and that is just too awesome for me,” he said of the Facebook founder.