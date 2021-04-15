RSPCA denies profiteering from $4500 French bulldog adoptions

RSPCA Queensland has denied accusations it is profiteering by putting on a $4500 price tag to adopt French bulldogs .

The RSPCA has been caring for 28 rescued dogs for the past nine months, but is asking people to adopt them.

But the RSPCA’s Michael Beatty said the dogs needed expensive surgeries to keep them alive.

One of the French bulldogs up for adoption for $4500 in Queensland. (RSPCA)

“To be honest $4500 doesn’t come near to paying for that,” he told 4BC.

“I’d be the first to admit with some of the smaller breeds, we will often charge more for those, because they help us care for some of the larger breeds that take a lot longer to rehome.

This French bulldog will cost $4500 to adopt. (RSPCA)

“In the case of these French bulldogs, that wasn’t the case.”

French bulldogs are brachycephalic, which means they have been bred to have flat faces. This quality leads them to have serious lifelong health issues.

“They all suffer from severe breathing problems,” Mr Beatty said.

“Anyone thinking of buying a French bulldog should be aware of that.”

French bulldogs also suffer from allergies, skin conditions, ear and eye problems and gastrointestinal issues.