Rothschild Investment Corp snaps up quarter of a million shares in Grayscale ETH Trust By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Chicago-based financial institution Rothschild Investment Corp, has acquired 265,302 shares in Grayscale’s ETH trust, according to a filing on April 15 with the United States Securities Commission or SEC.

The firm also added more Grayscale trust shares to its holdings, with the latest SEC filing revealing that it increased its tally from 30,454 in January up to 38,346 this month.