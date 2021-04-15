Ready Ron Accuses DMX of Lying About Him Exposing Late Rapper to Drugs

Facebook/WENN/Marmolejos

In an Instagram video, DMX’s mentor also shares that producers for BET’s ‘Ruff Ryders Chronicles’ documentary reached out to him, though his portions allegedly didn’t make it to air.

Ready Ron shut down DMX‘s claims that he introduced the rapper to drugs. Following the death of the “Party Up” spitter earlier this month, his mentor Ron addressed the claims that DMX made during an interview with Talib Kweli last year.

Defending himself, Ron shared in an Instagram video, “How was I thirty-years-old in 1985 and he was 14. And him and I are only three years apart.” Accusing the late star of lying, Ron went on to say, “You gotta remember, just because somebody is world-famous doesn’t mean they’re always honest. And I’ve got nothing bad to say about him but you gotta stop lying on me.”

While he admitted that he and DMX would get high together, Ron denied that he was the one exposing DMX to drugs. “We were kids and we were getting high back then, I wasn’t the one to expose him to crack,” he insisted.

Ron also shared that producers for BET’s “Ruff Ryders Chronicles” documentary reached out to him. However, he claimed that his portions didn’t make it to air.

After the video of his interview hit the web, people started slamming Ron for deciding to speak out now instead of when DMX made the allegations. “Ready Ron is a weirdo why speak now ???” one person asked. “Ready Ron Go To Hell you waited till DMX Died to do a video you should of defended yourself when he was living clout chasing off somebody death to make yourself look good,” another person wrote on Twitter.

“That Ready Ron man had 2 years to get his lies together and make a video and now he wants to make a video,” someone else blasted Ron. Enraged, a fan of DMX penned, “I better not ever run across ready Ron that b***h a** n***a gone wait until Dmx die to tell the world he lying, while he laying in his grave. N***a gone meet em.”

Another comment read, “Ready Ron really waited 30+ years to talk about him betraying dmx .. n***a you could’ve & should’ve took that s**t to the grave! leave that between you & God. n***as talk too much.”

DMX passed away on April 9, a week after he was hospitalised following a heart attack. DMX’s family members confirmed his death in a statement which read, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”