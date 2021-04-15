Ralo Accepts Offer to Plead Guilty in Marijuana Trafficking Case

Instagram

The rapper, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, has agreed to plead guilty to at least one charge in his criminal case after pleading not guilty nearly three years prior.

AceShowbiz –

Ralo has agreed to plead guilty in his criminal conspiracy case. The “Can’t Lie” rapper, who was indicted along with 13 others for trafficking millions of dollars worth of marijuana, decided to plead guilty to at least one of the charges.

In a court document filed on Tuesday, April 13 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan Baverman, it was stated that the 26-year-old artist “intends to enter a guilty plea in this case.” VladTV further noted that an official change-of-plea hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Ralo, who is signed to Gucci Mane‘s 1017 Records, has been slapped with charges of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison. However, maximum sentences are rarely applied in federal cases.

Ralo, real name Terrell Davis, was booked in jail in April 2018 after allegedly using his private jet to set up a $1 million marijuana deal. In the following month, he tried to maintain his innocence by pleading not guilty.

Earlier this month, Ralo thanked Drake for signing a letter addressed to President Joe Biden asking for his release. Making use of Instagram he declared, “I need everyone to help me thank Drake and tag @staceyabrams @keishabottoms and tell them I need them please. #FreeRalo #PardonRalo #FreeDaAhks.”

<br />

Aside from Drake, Killer Mike, Meek Mill, T.I. and NFL star Deion Sanders also signed the letter. The message read, “On behalf of Terrell Davis and his family, we strongly urge you to grant clemency for Mr. Davis, who is serving federal time for non-violent marijuana offense.”

“The undersigned- musicians, actors, athletes, filmmakers, current and former elected and appointed government officials, advocates, and business leaders – strongly believe that justice necessitates the exercise of clemency in this case,” the letter continued. “Our nation’s view of cannabis has evolved, and it is indefensible to incarcerate citizens based on the unduly harsh attitudes of past generations.”