Progressive Earnings inline, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Progressive (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that matched analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Progressive announced earnings per share of $1.72 on revenue of $11.73B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $11.01B.

Progressive shares are up 1.13% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.98% from its 52 week high of $102.02 set on October 13, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.94% from the start of the year.

Progressive shares gained 2.90% in intra-day trade following the report.

Progressive follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Progressive’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.38 on revenue of $69.03B.

