Prime Minister stretches and squats at WA mine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has squatted and stretched his way through a morning visit to a mine in Western Australia.

Mr Morrison limbered up at Christmas Creek mine in the state’s north this morning, doing squats, hip twists and stretching out his arms.

Scott Morrison gets physical at a WA mine. (Nine)

Jimmy Barnes’ hit song “Working Class Man” blasted in the background as other workers joined in.

“It’s a bit different to a barre class,” the prime minister joked.

The prime minister limbered up to the tune of ‘Working Class Man’. (Nine)

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest and Defence Industries Minister Melissa Price were also in attendance.

The prime minister is in WA until the weekend, visiting the mining region of Pilbara and the communities in the Mid West battered by Cyclone Seroja.