Pfizer third vaccine jab ‘likely needed within a year’

“The likely scenario is there be a likely need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months,” Albert Bourla said.
“And from there, there will be an annual vaccination. But all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role.”
The revelations could throw Australia’s plans for the Pfizer jab into disarray, with only 40 million doses secured.
About 1.3 million Australians have so far been vaccine with the AstraZeneca jab, supplies of which remain low as the European Union interferes with exports.
A link between her death and the vaccination has not been confirmed, and it is not known which vaccine she received, but very rare blood clotting reactions been linked to the AstraZeneca jab, with Denmark and South Africa halting their rollouts completely.
Health authorities in Australia have emphasised that the vaccine is safe for people over 50, with adverse reactions adding up to just four in a million.
Pfizer is expected to be used for the majority of Australians under the age of 50.