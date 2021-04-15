Pete Davidson, Regina King, David Fincher Among Winners at PETA’s 2021 Oscats Awards

WENN

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star is feted for ‘The King of Staten Island’, the ‘Watchmen’ actress is lauded for ‘One Night in Miami…’, and the ‘Gone Girl’ helmer is celebrated for ‘Mank’.

Pete Davidson, Regina King, and director David Fincher have been honoured by animal rights group PETA at their annual Oscats Awards.

The organisation’s Animals in Film and Television division has rewarded stars and filmmakers for their ethical choices and support for creatures onscreen, and Davidson has been handed the Best Costume prize for the “Hunt Mushrooms, Not Animals” T-shirt his character wore in “The King of Staten Island“.

A “Meat Is Murder” sticker on Riz Ahmed‘s refrigerator in “Sound of Metal” has landed him the Sticking It to Meat award while King has been honoured with the One to Watch trophy for “giving senior dogs a shout-out on the world stage and for not forcing a single animal onto the set for her feature film directorial debut, “One Night in Miami…“.

The organisation’s bosses have handed Fincher the Monkey Scene, Monkey Didn’t award for his use of “digitally rendered” monkeys, elephants, and giraffes instead of real wild animals in “Mank“, while the Best Bear Who Wasn’t There award has gone to “The Call of the Wild” for its “innovative use of CGI”, and Robert Downey Jr.‘s “Dolittle” has been given the Tech, Not Terror honour for swapping the live-animal cast from the 1967 original with impressive “computerized graphics.”

Other prizes have been awarded to director Mike White, who grabs the Best Adapted Screenplay for “The One and Only Ivan“, with PETA spokesperson Moira Colley telling WENN, “The film’s strong anti-captivity message was delivered without exploiting real wild animals. And I’m Thinking of Ending Things has nabbed the Meta Meat-Free Moment award for a scene in which a restaurant server talks about ‘the killing of sensitive cows for hamburgers.’ ”

All the winners will receive a framed certificate.