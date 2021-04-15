One of Europe’s largest investment banks issues security token on Tezos By Cointelegraph

European financial behemoth Société Générale has issued a security token on the Tezos blockchain.

According to an announcement on Thursday, the move constitutes the first tokenized asset offered by Société Générale.