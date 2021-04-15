NY Fed official says central bank prepared to adjust markets operations if needed By Reuters

© Reuters. People walk wearing masks outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York
(Reuters) – An increase in bank reserves is putting downward pressure on short-term rates but the Federal Reserve is keeping a close eye on money markets and is prepared to make adjustments as needed, a senior New York Fed official said on Thursday.
With bank reserves rising, the Fed’s facility for overnight repurchase agreements will become a more central part of the central bank’s tool kit for controlling short-term rates, said Lorie Logan, an executive vice president at the New York Fed and the manager of the System Open Market Account.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.