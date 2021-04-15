NSW woman dies days after getting coronavirus vaccine

A NSW woman has died of a rare blood clot, days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine .

NSW Health will investigate the death of the 48-year-old diabetic woman and refer its findings to the Therapeutical Goods Administration (TGA), which will determine if it is connected to the vaccine.

“NSW Health does not speculate on or discuss individual cases, but the death of anyone is always a tragedy and our condolences are with the family and loved ones of the person who has passed away,” a statement from NSW Health read.

“An adverse event following immunisation is any untoward medical event that occurs after a vaccination has been given, which may be related to the vaccine.

“A conclusion regarding a causal relationship with the vaccine is not necessary to suspect or report an adverse event.

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine is prepared for use. (AP)

“Many conditions can arise during normal life, whether or not a vaccine is administered, but it remains important to report any new serious or unexpected events so that safety can be appropriately monitored.”

On Thursday, the federal government said it no longer recommended people under 50 get AstraZeneca vaccines.

Empty vials of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty)

Medical authorities stress that the blood clots remain very, very rare in vaccine recipients.