New CCTV released in Ryde, Sydney

New CCTV has been released as police continue to investigate the violent kidnapping of a man in Sydney’s north last year.

The man was allegedly abducted from an underground carpark at a unit block on Morrison Road at Ryde on October 24, 2020.

The then-20-year-old was found at the intersection of Henry Lawson Drive and Maclaurin Avenue in East Hills in Sydney’s south-west three days later.

Police have released footage of two vehicles of interest in a kidnapping investigation. (NSW Police)

He was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police last month released CCTV vision of a 2016 white HiAce van that entered the underground carpark just before the kidnapping. Stolen number plates were fixed to the van at the time.

Now, detectives have released footage of two cars believed to be of interest – a white Toyota Corolla and a dark-coloured Toyota Hilux – that were also seen in the area after the incident.