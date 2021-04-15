Nearly 75% of professional investors see Bitcoin as bubble: survey By Cointelegraph

Bank of America (NYSE:) released a new survey that found that the majority of professional investors are not very optimistic about the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Nearly 75% of respondents in the April BofA Fund Manager Survey said that they see as a “bubble,” CNBC reported.

Source: Yahoo Finance/BofA Global Fund Manager Survey